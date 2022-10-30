Contact Us
Business

7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations

Cecilia Levine
7-Eleven on Cotton Ave.
7-Eleven on Cotton Ave. Photo Credit: Google Maps

7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania.

NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Some of the stores are some of the 3,800 Speedway stores that 7-Eleven purchased in May 2021.

The Pennsylvania stores touting for sale signs are:

  • Tamaqua, Center Street

  • Philadelphia, Cotton Avenue
  • Philadelphia, North 5th Street
  • New Kensington, Freeport Street

Click here for the full list of 7-Eleven stores up for sale across the US.

