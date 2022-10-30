7-Eleven Selling These Four Pennsylvania Locations

7-Eleven Inc. is looking to sell or lease 73 of its stores, four of which are in Pennsylvania.
NRC Realty & Capital Advisors LLC is helping with the process, having posted a list of all of the sites along with a bid deadline of Tuesday, Nov. 1.
Some of the stores are some of the 3,800 Speedway stores that 7-Eleven purchased in May 2021.
The Pennsylvania stores touting for sale signs are:
Tamaqua, Center Street
- Philadelphia, Cotton Avenue
- Philadelphia, North 5th Street
- New Kensington, Freeport Street
Click here for the full list of 7-Eleven stores up for sale across the US.
Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.