Box Truck Flips On Side During Route 80 Crash: Officials (Photos)

The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Rt 80 near mile marker 259.1 around 9:30 a.m., Hazle Township Fire and Rescue Company detailed in the release. The box truck hit the back of a construction-blocking vehicle and then flipped onto its side, pinning the driver, officials said.

Crews were able to stabilize the truck and extricate the driver, the Company said. The extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately clear.

"Great job to all crews operating," they added.

