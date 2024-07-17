A Few Clouds 88°

Box Truck Flips On Side During Route 80 Crash: Officials (Photos)

A Route 80 driver was trapped when their box truck flipped on Wednesday morning, July 17, according to first responders. 

Scene from the Route 80 crash in Hazleton on July 17

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Hazle Twp. Fire and Rescue Co.
Mac Bullock
The crash happened in the westbound lanes of Rt 80 near mile marker 259.1 around 9:30 a.m., Hazle Township Fire and Rescue Company detailed in the release. The box truck hit the back of a construction-blocking vehicle and then flipped onto its side, pinning the driver, officials said. 

Crews were able to stabilize the truck and extricate the driver, the Company said. The extent of the driver's injuries was not immediately clear. 

"Great job to all crews operating," they added. 

