Bethlehem Motorcyclist, 20, Dead In Salisbury Township Thanksgiving Crash

More than $5,800 had been raised on a GoFundMe as of Saturday, Nov. 25 for the family of Luis Enrique Rivera Ocasio, of Bethlehem.

A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed around 12:45 p.m. on East Emmaus and Taskill avenues in Salisbury Township, Lehigh County Coroner Daniel Buglio said.

He was rushed to St. Luke's University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 1:30 p.m. The cause of death was Multiple Blunt Force Injuries due to Motorcycle/Motor Vehicle Collision. The manner of death was ruled an accident.

"Yesterday, on Thanksgiving Day, we tragically lost Luis Rivera, a beloved 20-year-old son, brother, cousin, and friend, in a motorcycle accident," Elaine Ocasio writes on the campaign.

"Luis was an extraordinary individual, leaving a lasting impact with his kindness, advice, and positive attitude.

As we grapple with this profound loss, any support is appreciated, and our family extends heartfelt thanks in advance."

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lehigh and receive free news updates.