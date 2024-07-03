A Few Clouds 80°

Arsonist Set Fire At Lackawanna County Building: Investigators

A Scranton man is charged with setting a fire at the Lackawanna County government building last week, according to city police. 

Lackawanna County Government Center, 123 Wyoming Avenue. Inset: Paul Howard Strope Jr. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)/Inset: Scranton Police
Mac Bullock
Paul Howard Strope Jr., 35, is also charged with risking catastrophe and reckless endangerment, authorities said. 

The 123 Wyoming Avenue fire started around 6:30 on Tuesday, June 26, Scranton police said. A meeting was in progress in a conference room when attendees smelled smoke wafting in through the building's HVAC system, according to authorities. 

The building was evacuated and firefighters "conducted suppression and ventilation activities," police wrote. The city Fire Inspector and a team of detectives later determined the fire was caused by arson. 

Strope was identified as a suspect and arrested the next day, according to police. Court records show his bail was set at $75,000 and his preliminary hearing was scheduled for July 10. 

