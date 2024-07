Antwan D. Daring, 35, of Bethlehem, drowned in the river near Waterfront Drive in Allentown on Monday afternoon, July 15, officials said. He was recovered by city firefighters and pronounced dead at St. Luke's Hospital, according to the coroner.

Daring's death was ruled an accident, officials added.

Friends and loved ones posted tributes in Daring's memory on Monday.

