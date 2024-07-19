Allentown Cheerleader's Sudden Death Prompts Outpouring Of Support

Gabriella "Gabby" Velazquez, a rising sophomore at Allentown Central Catholic High School died on Thursday, July 11, according to her obituary on the Schantz Funeral Home website.

As of press time, more than $6,500 had been raised on a GoFundMe for her family launched by Sarah Kleppinger.

"Gabby was a vibrant, energetic, young woman who loved her family and had a passion for cheerleading," the campaign said. "She will be dearly missed by all who knew her."

Gabby's obituary says cheerleading was her passion, having cheered for World Cup, "a very decorated and successful all-star cheerleading program."

Gabby is survived by her mother, Kristyn; father, Gabriel; brother, Adrian Velazquez; sisters, Audriana Velazquez and Ciana Velazquez; grandparents, Kris Snyder, Donna Parry,, Antonio Velazquez and Rebecca Roman; and a host of other loved ones and friends.

World Cup Easton, an area cheer squad, said Velazquez was "a vibrant, loud, positive light."

"She always kept you smiling and laughing. If anything in this world made Gabby happy, it was cheerleading. Her dream was to compete at Worlds and last year, she achieved that goal."

Services were held Monday, July 15.

Click here to donate to Gabby's family and here for her complete obituary.

