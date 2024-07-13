Allentown Cheerleader, Rising Sophomore Gabby Velazquez Dies Suddenly, School Says

Gabriella "Gabby" Velazquez, a rising sophomore at Allentown Central Catholic High School died suddenly, the school announced on Friday, July 12.

A cause of death was not provided.

World Cup Easton, an area cheer squad, said Velazquez was "a vibrant, loud, positive light."

"She always kept you smiling and laughing. If anything in this world made Gabby happy, it was cheerleading. Her dream was to compete at Worlds and last year, she achieved that goal."

Services have not yet been finalized.

