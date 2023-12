Micheal C. Williams had been charged with simple assault and harassment stemming from an incident on June 30, according to State Police. He was also wanted for an alleged parole violation.

Williams, 52, was booked at the Lehigh County jail and held in lieu of a $5,000 bail, according to court records.

He is scheduled to appear again before Judge Linda Vega Sirop for a preliminary hearing on Dec. 26.

