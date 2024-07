David M. Feingold, 76, was cutting a tree on June 29 when a large branch fell and hit him, said the Lehigh County Coroner's Office. The accident happened on the 200 block of Melvin Lane, officials said.

Feingold was taken to Lehigh Valley Hospital-Cedar Crest where he died from complications of blunt-force trauma to the head on Sunday, July 14, the Coroner's Office said. His death was ruled accidental.

