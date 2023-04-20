$369K In Meth, 14 Guns Seized From Lehigh Valley Home: Authorities

Borough police and the state Attorney General's Office raided a home on the 1200 block of 4th Street around 12:30 p.m. on April 19, the department said in a release. A suspect, 59-year-old David Rockel, was arrested without incident while leaving the home, officials said.

Authorities searched the home as well as a nearby storage unit owned by Rockel, where they claimed they found 14 guns, a "large amount" of cash, drug paraphernalia and packaging, and a stash of meth with a street value of $369,710.

Rockel was charged with drug possession with intent to distribute, persons not to possess firearms, and drug paraphernalia, the department wrote.

He remains in the Lehigh County jail in lieu of a $500,000 bond and will appear in court for his preliminary hearing on April 26, according to legal filings.

