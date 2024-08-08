Fog/Mist 73°

Watch: Jeep Plow Through Cars, Slamming In Lebanon Dairy Queen (Videos)

A Jeep plowed through a car lot and slammed into a Dairy Queen in Lebanon County on Thursday morning, Aug. 8, authorities say. 

The aftermath of the crash into a Dairy Queen in Lebanon, PA.&nbsp;

The aftermath of the crash into a Dairy Queen in Lebanon, PA. 

 Photo Credit: Christopher Crash
Photo Credit: Daily Voice Pennsylvania
Jillian Pikora
The vehicle left the eastbound lanes of Cumberland Street/Route 422 when it left the roadway for an unknown reason and entered the Major Key Motors car lot — damaging several vehicles — before crashing into the side of a Dairy Queen in the 2600 block of Cumberland Street/Route 422 in North Cornwall Township around 6:21 a.m., according to Lebanon Department of Emergency Services. 

No one was injured in the crash.

Click the players below to watch the crash from two different angles in video shared with Daily Voice by Major Key Motors:

