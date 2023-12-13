Jonathan Michael Service is accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old at a swimming pool and later raping that same girl at the Mount Wilson Church of the Brethren playground, located at 1261 Mount Wilson Road, in May, as detailed in the affidavit of probable cause.

In 2001, Service pleaded guilty to the 1999 offenses of felon statutory sexual assault, two counts of indecent assault without consent, and corruption of minors, all of which happened in Lebanon City, according to court records.

His eight-year sentence was commuted and after approximately three years he was released on probation which was also commuted to two years. At some point, he escaped the watchful eye of authorities and he also failed to register as a sex offender. But don't worry his charges predate the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act of 2012, so even though state police list him as a "Sexually Violent Predator," his neighbors would have never been notified even if he had registered as mandated by the court.

Since his release, he racked up numerous traffic offenses but managed to hold down a job with the Elizabethtown Borough, according to the Megan's Law website.

Police have been investigating Service for these new claims since the girl came forward in May.

The girl underwent a sexual assault nurse exam on May 18, and in September the DNA sample matched Service's, the police stated in the court documents.

Service was interviewed at the Annville Police station on Nov. 30. During the interview, he claimed claims that he was at the playground with his stepson and his 3-year-old daughter when the victim approached him and "was kissing him all over," as stated in the affidavit. He says the girl forced her hand in his pants and after he ejaculated she put her hand in her own pants; this is the reason he says the DNA matched.

For this case, Service has been charged with the following:

Felony rape forcible compulsion.

Felony rape threat of forcible compulsion.

Felony statutory sexual assault: 11 years or older.

Felony aggravated indecent assault without consent.

Felony criminal attempt - aggravated indecent assault - forcible compulsion.

Felony corruption of minors.

Felony unlawful contact with minors.

Felony criminal attempt - involuntary deviate sexual intercourse forcible compulsion.

Felony criminal attempt - involuntary deviate sexual intercourse threat forcible compulsion.

Misdemeanor indecent assault of a person less than 16 years of age (two counts).

He has been held in the Lebanon County Prison with bail set at $200,000 by Magisterial District Judge Kim R. Wolfe during his preliminary arraignment on Dec. 8, as detailed in his latest court docket.

His preliminary hearing was scheduled before Magisterial District Judge John W. Ditzler at 8 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 14, but the court clerk informed Daily Voice that Service's public defender requested a continuance and the Judge has honored that request. The hearing has not been rescheduled as of Wednesday evening.

