Real Groundhog Found Playing In Claw Machine At PA Arcade

A groundhog appeared to be cuddling up to some stuffed animals and admiring himself in a mirror inside a claw on Tuesday, Aug. 6, according to the Pennsylvania Game Commission-Southcentral Region.

As the commission put it:

"Who doesn’t love the claw machine game? They have the best prizes! From a cute stuffed animal to a football, or maybe rubber duckies, or a groundhog… wait, a WHAT?"

The unusual “prize” inside one of the claw machine games at Meadows Family Fun Mini Golf in Duncansville, Blair County by employees, the commission explained.

It is unclear how or when the groundhog got into the machine but it couldn't seem to find its way out so State Game Warden Salvadore Zaffuto was called.

When Warden Zaffuto approached the machine, "he saw a wave of stuffed animals move as the groundhog scurried around underneath, then it popped its head out to assess the situation," as stated in the release.

Ultimately the vending machine company needed to be called to unlock the machine, so Warden Zaffuto could "safely capture the groundhog and release it unharmed," the release concludes.

