Two Killed, Three Hospitalized Following Serious Crash On I-81: PA State Police

Two people have died and three people have been hospitalized following a serious crash along Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 9, state police say.

An unidentified man and woman were in a 2018 Hyundai Electra traveling southbound when they crossed over the grassy median for an unknown reason striking a 2018 Subaru Outback according to the release by state police.

All three people in the Outback— Emily Kane, 81, who was driving—along— with her passengers Bernard Kane, 86, and Elizabeth Kane, 55— all from North Carolina, were hurt and taken to Hershey Medical Center, the police explain in the release. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The people in the Electra died at the scene, the release details.

The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. but the road remained closed for approximately 10 miles— between Exit 90: PA 72 - LEBANON and Exit 100: PA 443 - PINE GROVE— through the afternoon, police say.

Police continue to investigate the crash.

