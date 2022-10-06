Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Police & Fire

Two Killed, Three Hospitalized Following Serious Crash On I-81: PA State Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The backed up traffic one exit before the crash.
The backed up traffic one exit before the crash. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

Two people have died and three people have been hospitalized following a serious crash along Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania on Thursday, June 9, state police say.

An unidentified man and woman were in a 2018 Hyundai Electra traveling southbound when they crossed over the grassy median for an unknown reason striking a 2018 Subaru Outback according to the release by state police.

All three people in the Outback— Emily Kane, 81, who was driving—along— with her passengers Bernard Kane, 86, and Elizabeth Kane, 55— all from North Carolina, were hurt and taken to Hershey Medical Center, the police explain in the release. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

The people in the Electra died at the scene, the release details.

The crash happened around 10:25 a.m. but the road remained closed for approximately 10 miles— between Exit 90: PA 72 - LEBANON and Exit 100: PA 443 - PINE GROVE— through the afternoon, police say.

Police continue to investigate the crash. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.