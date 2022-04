A tractor-trailer crash has caused a major backup along Interstate 81 in central Pennsylvania, authorities say.

I-81 southbound came to a standstill between Exit 90/Route 72 toward Lebanon and Exit 85 to Annville/Fort Indiantown Gap, according to 511PA.

The crash involving a tractor-trailer happened around 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Apr. 18, according to state police.

Additional details about the crash were not released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.