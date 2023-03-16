Palmyra Thrift Store Thief Takes Off In Woman's Car After Taking Keys From Her Hand: Police

A man is wanted by police after he was seen snatching keys out of a woman's hand at a thrift store and hopping in her car in the parking lot and speeding off, authorities announced on Thursday, March 16, 2023.

The 20 to 30 year old man pictured is the man Palmyra Police believe committed these crimes at Jubilee Ministries, 232 West Main Street, Palmyra, on Thursday, at 2:51 p.m., according to the release.

The woman did not report any injuries but both of her arms were grabbed during the incident.

He fled the scene in her silver Honda Accord— PA license plate JKR7904, which has several faded "Penn State University " bumper stickers— heading west on State Route 422.

The suspect is described a medium complexion man, with tattooed on both arms, he was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black pants, and black "Nike" flip-flops. He was wearing glasses and had a black backpack.

Anyone who recognizes the man picture or sees the vehicle described is asked to contact the Palmyra Borough Police Department at 717-838-8189.

