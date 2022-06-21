Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Police & Fire

PA Man Named 'Knight' Eludes Police For Second Time

Jillian Pikora
Jason Knight
Jason Knight Photo Credit: Palmyra Borough police

A central Pennsylvania man with the surname "Knight" sounds like no knight in shining armor, as a second warrant for his arrest was issued shortly after he was released after being nabbed on a bench warrant.

Jason Knight, 45, of Palmyra, was originally wanted on a bench warrant when he led police on a pursuit at 2:43 a.m. on June 16, according to a release by area police.

"Knight attempted to evade police but was taken into custody," police say. 

While in police custody he was found with "drug paraphernalia and a small amount of marijuana," as stated in the release— but for an unknown reason "Knight has since been released from custody and an arrest warrant has been issued."

The second warrant for Knight is for a felony charge of Flight to Avoid Apprehension and two misdemeanors for drug paraphernalia and small amount of marijuana.

Anyone with information on Knight's whereabouts can contact Palmyra Borough Police Department at 717-838-8188. 

