Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
Breaking News: Hazmat Called To Major Crash Involving 20 Vehicles On I-81 In Lebanon County
Police & Fire

Major Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes All Lanes On I-78 In Central PA

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
The back-up caused by the crash.
The back-up caused by the crash. Photo Credit: PennDOT

A major crash has halted all traffic along Interstate 78 by the interchange for Interstate 81, authorities say. 

The multi-vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. 

All lanes have been closed along I-78 westbound between Exit 8: US 22 WEST/TO PA 343 - LEBANON/FREDERICKSBURG and (End of I - 078), PennDOT says. 

Additional information on this crash was not immediately available when Daily Voice reached out to authorities around 5:30 p.m.

This is the second crash in the Lebanon County area of I-81, and the third crash on I-81 in central Pennsylvania on Thursday evening. 

Follow Daily Voice for updates on all three crashes. 

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.