Major Multi-Vehicle Crash Closes All Lanes On I-78 In Central PA

A major crash has halted all traffic along Interstate 78 by the interchange for Interstate 81, authorities say.

The multi-vehicle crash happened just before 5 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation.

All lanes have been closed along I-78 westbound between Exit 8: US 22 WEST/TO PA 343 - LEBANON/FREDERICKSBURG and (End of I - 078), PennDOT says.

Additional information on this crash was not immediately available when Daily Voice reached out to authorities around 5:30 p.m.

This is the second crash in the Lebanon County area of I-81, and the third crash on I-81 in central Pennsylvania on Thursday evening.

Follow Daily Voice for updates on all three crashes.

