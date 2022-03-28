Contact Us
Breaking News: PA Man Attempted To Kill Officer During Foot Chase Between Two Armed Robberies: Police
Major Crash Involving 20+ Vehicles Shuts I-81 In PA For Multiple Exits

Jillian Pikora
Interstate 81 just north of the crash with smoke showing from the crash and an emergency vehicle heading to the scene. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

A large multi-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 for multiple exits, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

The crash happened on I-81 northbound between Exit 116 to PA 901 Minersville and Exit 119 to Highridge Park Road on Monday, Mar. 28 around 11 a.m., according to PennDOT.

All lanes of traffic have been closed.

Approximately 20 vehicles are involved according to emergency radio scanners, but this has yet to be confirmed with officials.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

