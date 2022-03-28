Major Crash Involving 20+ Vehicles Shuts I-81 In PA For Multiple Exits

A large multi-vehicle crash has shut down a portion of Interstate 81 for multiple exits, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation

The crash happened on I-81 northbound between Exit 116 to PA 901 Minersville and Exit 119 to Highridge Park Road on Monday, Mar. 28 around 11 a.m., according to PennDOT.

All lanes of traffic have been closed.

Approximately 20 vehicles are involved according to emergency radio scanners, but this has yet to be confirmed with officials.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.