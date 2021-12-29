Lebanon County Commissioner, 81, Dies Of COVID-19 Complications

Lebanon County Commissioner William "Bill" Ames has died of COVID-19 complications.

Ames, 81, died Tuesday morning at Good Samaritan Hospital, according to a press release from the county commissioner's office.

The Republican was in the middle of his third four-year term.

He “has served, for the last ten years, with a forthright desire to confront fiscal and social issues that challenge counties on a daily basis,” the release says. “His consistent approach was always to be a listener, to give thoughtful consideration, and to make fair decisions."

He worked alongside fellow commissioners Robert Phillips and Jo Ellen Litz.

Prior to his election in 2012, he served as South Londonderry Township supervisor and as a teacher in the Derry Township School District, WFMZ reports.

Lebanon County Republican Party chairman Edward Lynch Jr. said he was known for his "outspokenness and staunchly conservative views,”

"Bill was deeply devoted to making Lebanon County a better place for everyone who lived here; for that we all owe him our deepest gratitude and respect," Lynch Jr. added.

Funeral arrangements are set for Jan. 6 at 11 a.m at the Rothermel-Finkenbinder Funeral Home in Palmyra.

