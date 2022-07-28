Contact Us
Hazmat Called To Major Crash Involving 20 Vehicles On I-81 In Lebanon County

Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories
The scene of the crash.
The scene of the crash. Photo Credit: PennDOT

A hazmat team has been called to the scene of a serious crash involving multiple tractor-tractors and a bus, authorities say. 

The crash happened in the southbound lanes between Exit 90 (Route 72 - Lebanon) and Exit 85 (Route 934 - Annville/Fort Indiantown Gap) around 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, July 28, according to the Pennsylvania department of transportation. 

It involves multiple large vehicles including a FedEx tractor-trailer and a passenger bus, among 20 over vehicles, PennDOT officials say. 

Injuries have been reported but no coroner has been called, according to emergency dispatch. 

The cause of the crash, the exact number of vehicles involved, and how long the road will remain closed are unknown as of 5 p.m.

This is a developing story. Follow Daily Voice for updates. 

