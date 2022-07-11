Drunk Driver Hits Pennsylvania State Trooper Investigating Another DUI Crash In Lebanon: Police

A drunk driver crashed into a Pennsylvania state trooper's vehicle who was investigating an earlier crash involving another driver who was allegedly under the influence, Pennsylvania state police on Saturday, Nov. 6.

The first crash happened in the 1800 block of SR72 in North Lebanon Township on Oct. 22 around 2 a.m., according to the release.

In that incident, an 18-year-old Fredricksburg woman who was driving a 2006 Nissan Altima admitted to drinking alcohol and smoking weed before driving and was charged following a blood draw, the police explain in the release.

She was treated for minor injuries at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, according to the police.

After about 5 minutes a 2015 black Acura MDX slammed into a State Trooper's car— instead of stopping he attempted to flee— but accidentally into a cement mailbox, as detailed in the release.

The 46-year-old Philadelphia driver was arrested and also charged with a DUI for drinking alcohol.

Neither drivers's names were released.

State police in Jonestown continue to investigate these crashes.

