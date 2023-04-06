Child Sex Offender Escapes Lebanon Hospital, Police Say

A 47-year-old convicted sex offender escaped from police custody at Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon city police announced in a release on Wednesday, April 5, 2023.

Ryan Matthew Moyer fled from his hospital room "where he was being guarded by officers from Lebanon County Correctional Facility," on March 25, 2023, police say.

The reason Moyer was in the hospital was not released.

Moyer is a registered sex offender since 2001 for "indecent liberties with a child." In 2021, he was taken back into police custody after he failed to register as a sex offender with Pennsylvania State Police. That court case is still active according to his latest docket.

Moyer was "located a short time later by an LCCF officer and taken back into custody," although how long he was out of police custody is own known.

He has been charged with escape, police say.

