Body Found Near Amish Farm In Lebanon County

Jillian Pikora
An Amish butcher farm in the 400 block of Freeport Road near Morrisey Drive in Bethel Township.
An Amish butcher farm in the 400 block of Freeport Road near Morrisey Drive in Bethel Township. Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)

A road in Lebanon County has been closed and a coroner has been called after a body was found, according to county dispatchers. 

The body was found in the 400 block of Freeport road and Morrissey Drive in Bethel Township on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 8:20 a.m., dispatchers say. 

There is an Amish butcher farm at that location but it is unclear if the body was found on the farm or involved a member of that family. 

The roadways have been closed and remained closed as of 11 a.m.

Pennsylvania state police are investigating. 

