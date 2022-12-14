Body Found Near Amish Farm In Lebanon County

A road in Lebanon County has been closed and a coroner has been called after a body was found, according to county dispatchers.

The body was found in the 400 block of Freeport road and Morrissey Drive in Bethel Township on Wednesday, Dec. 14 around 8:20 a.m., dispatchers say.

There is an Amish butcher farm at that location but it is unclear if the body was found on the farm or involved a member of that family.

The roadways have been closed and remained closed as of 11 a.m.

Pennsylvania state police are investigating.

