Authorities ID 3 NJ Men Killed In PA Crash

One was a comedian. Another an actor. And the third an engineer with a passion for singing.

All three were New Jersey residents who died in a Pennsylvania crash over the weekend.

Nicholas Nissen, 24, of South Amboy, and Joseph Riggio, 30, of Parlin, were pronounced dead at the scene, Carbon County Coroner Robert W. Miller Jr. told Lehigh Valley Live.

Michael Guezara, 31, of Bayonne, died at Geisinger Medical Center in Luzerne County, the coroner said.

Nissen was the only one wearing a seatbelt, authorities said.

The three men were traveling in a 2018 Toyota Camry driven by Morris Plains resident Bryan Nissen, 30, police previously said.

Nissen was heading north on Route 903, when he pulled out in front of a Jeep Cherokee trying to turn left onto I-476 around 8 p.m. Saturday in Penn Forest Township, State Police said.

He was struck by the Jeep, driven by 37-year-old Brett Knoll of Jim Thorp, who was heading south on Route 903 in the left lane, authorities said.

Knoll and Morris were hospitalized with unknown injuries.

Nissen's obituary says he was a copywriter and a member of the Main Street Theatre in Sayreville.

Riggio's obit says he was an Operating Engineer for Core Facilities Services, and had an exceptional singing voice.

A GoFundMe in memory of Guezara had raised more than $5,200 as of Tuesday afternoon.

