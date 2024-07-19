Partly Cloudy 84°

FAA Releases Statement On Plane Crash In Lebanon County (Update)

A plane crashed in Lebanon County on Friday, July 19, according to the Lebanon County Department of Emergency Services. 

 Reigle Airport.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
Jillian Pikora

The crash initially was reported at Reigle Airport located at 1805 South Forge Road in  Palmyra, Londonderry Township at 2:43 p.m., according to LCDES. 

One person was injured in the crash, according to dispatchers. 

The FAA sent Daily Voice the following statement reading in full as follows:

"A single-engine Kitfox Model IV crashed in a corn field in Palmyra, PA around 2:40 p.m. local time on Friday, July 19. Two people were on board. The FAA will investigate."

HazMat was called to the scene, according to LCDES. 

Daily Voice has reached out to officials for more information.

Check back here for updates. 

