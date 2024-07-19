FAA Releases Statement On Plane Crash In Lebanon County (Update)

The crash initially was reported at Reigle Airport located at 1805 South Forge Road in Palmyra, Londonderry Township at 2:43 p.m., according to LCDES.

One person was injured in the crash, according to dispatchers.

The FAA sent Daily Voice the following statement reading in full as follows:

"A single-engine Kitfox Model IV crashed in a corn field in Palmyra, PA around 2:40 p.m. local time on Friday, July 19. Two people were on board. The FAA will investigate."

HazMat was called to the scene, according to LCDES.

