Person 'Stabbed Several Times' In Central Pennsylvania, Police Say

Someone was "stabbed several times" in Lebanon over the weekend, city police announced on Tuesday, July 30. 

Good Samaritan Hospital in Lebanon.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The police learned about the stabbing when officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital for an assault victim around 8:50 p.m. on July 27, as detailed in the release.  

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the assault occurred in the 800 block of Church St.," the police said, adding that "The victim is in stable condition and is expected to recover."

This investigation is active, so anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to contact Detective Ayala or click here to submit a tip.

