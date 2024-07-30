Person 'Stabbed Several Times' In Central Pennsylvania, Police Say

The police learned about the stabbing when officers were called to the Good Samaritan Hospital for an assault victim around 8:50 p.m. on July 27, as detailed in the release.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that the assault occurred in the 800 block of Church St.," the police said, adding that "The victim is in stable condition and is expected to recover."

This investigation is active, so anyone with information regarding the assault is asked to contact Detective Ayala or click here to submit a tip.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.