Masked Intruders' Victim Dies Days After Lebanon County Targeted Shooting

A Lebanon County man has died days after two masked intruders shot him and his dogs at his home, South Annville police confirmed Thursday night.

Cory Heft, 41, of 3rd Avenue Palm City, South Annville Township, died on Feb. 22 following the home invasion and shooting on Feb. 16, South Annville Police Chief Ben Sutcliffe says.

One of Heft's two dogs, Rocky, survived the shooting but will be an amputee, according to a GoFundMe campaign page started by his friend Tim Spence.

The page was originally started to help cover medical and other expenses as Heft had a bullet lodged next to his spine Spence wrote on the campaign page.

Heft was a class of 1999 graduate of Lower Dauphin High School who was self-employed, according to his Facebook profile about page. He also loved the Grateful Dead and was a self-proclaimed hippie who hated the Philadelphia Eagles but liked the Dallas Cowboys all of which he prominently posted about on his page.

His community is sharing about its loss on Facebook remembering the pins he made and collected, his love of festivals and music, and as a loving, joyful man who was kind to everyone, according to his friends' posts and comments.

The campaign had raised $5,590 of a $10,000 goal as of Thursday night.

A fundraiser will be held to help support Heft's daughter Cloe, 14, at XL Live on Saturday, Chris Conduit posted on Facebook, "Saturday's SPACE BACON X LITZ show at XL Live will now be a remembrance of this sweet, sweet soul."

A second GoFundMe campaign page has also been created to help Cloe Heft. You can donate and find details about where to purchase Cory Heft pins here.

You can donate to the other GoFundMe campaign page here.

The investigation into the shooting continues, Sutcliffe says and Heft's cause of death has not been released.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.