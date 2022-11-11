Lebanon Man On Hunting Trip Killed By Man On Shooting Rampage During Domestic Dispute: Police

A Lebanon County man was going back to a hunting cabin when an acquaintance having a domestic dispute went on a shooting rampage and killed him, Pennsylvania state police explained in a release on Nov. 6.

55-year-old Jerry Zehring was one of four people who died following the murder-spree-turned-stand-off-turned-police-shooting in Jordan Township on Sunday, Nov. 6, the police explained in a detailed release, documents, and statements obtained by Daily Voice on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Zehring was the last of the three victims of 54-year-old Brian Taylor, who lived on a private road of State Route 118 near the cabin on SR 239 near Unityville, the police explain in the release.

Taylor first shot his 60-year-old wife Linda with a rifle during a domestic dispute, he then fled— shooting at a passing truck— next he went to his 52-year-old sister, Andrea Meek's home— whom he also shot dead— before stealing a four-wheeler and fleeing, yet again, according to the police.

Three more vehicles and several homes were shot at, then Taylor found Zehing walking toward the hunting cabin on SR 239 north— he was shot and died at the scene, the police detail in the release.

By this point, multiple people had called authorities in Columbia County and PSP Troopers from Lycoming County were nearby so they responded— finding Taylor holding a semi-automatic rifle and standing near the stolen ATV, he then opened fire at the troopers, authorities told Daily Voice.

The troopers were unharmed and responded with gunfire— striking Taylor who died from his injuries at the scene.

Other weapons were found in Taylor's home but "that was not unusual in that remote, sparsely populated area, where hunting is a major activity," District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner, told PennLIve.

The state troopers involved in Taylor's shooting death have been placed on leave, per procedure, pending the results of the investigation, according to PSP.

The autopsy and toxicology reports were unavailable when Daily Voice reached out on Thursday, Nov. 10, and it could be weeks before that information is available.

Zehring is survived by his wife Cathy; child Terry; uncle and aunt Kapp Smith, Jr., and Sherma-Lee Ann Rhoades, according to his mother Linda's obituary, published following her passing on June 8, 2022.

His funeral and memorial details had not been released at the time of publishing.

