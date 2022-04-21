Family Of 'Forever 18' Boy Killed In Crash Gets Surge Of Support From Central PA Community

A community is rallying for an 18-year-old who was killed in a crash while riding his motorcycle.

Zachary Stump, 18, was driving a motorcycle eastbound on West Washington Avenue in Jackson Township just. as an SUV pulled out of the rear parking lot of Horst Signs & Truck Lettering crossing into the eastbound lane—Stump slammed into the SUV’s front fender, just before 1 p.m. April 14, right before 1 p.m., according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

The SUV driver also suffered minor injuries, but Stump was taken by helicopter to Hershey Medical Center where he died the following day, the release shows.

Stump was “a senior at ELCO High School and attended CTC, where he completed the Law Enforcement program with honors and was currently enrolled in the Electrical Technology program," as stated in his obituary. He worked at Dutch Valley as an order picker and StoneRidge Poplar Run as a server.

He planned to join the US Marine Corps one day and was looking forward to a delayed enrollment recruit training this summer, according to his obituary.

He “enjoyed fast cars, motorcycles, shooting airsoft guns, gaming, and time outdoors fishing, crabbing, and camping,” as his family describes him in his obituary.

He was also training his dog Val to become a Certified Service Dog, according to his family.

He is survived by his parents Kim L. (Echternach) and Matt Sherman, his siblings; Paige Neuin-Stump, Abby Stump, and Ethan and Noah Sherman, grandparents; Dennis and Brenda Echternach and Edward Sherman, great-grandmother, Shirley Kreiser, a large extended family, and close friends, his obituary shows.

His family has been sharing about its loss on social media saying in part that he was "Forever fearless and now forever 18."

His funeral service was held at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 21, at New Beginnings Charis Fellowship Church, 430 E. Lincoln Ave, Myerstown and he was buried at Mt. Hope Cemetery, Myerstown, his obituary states.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations are made to the GoFundMe campaign “to assist the family with medical expenses.”

The GoFundMe campaign has raised over $21,000 of a $25,000 goal from 342 donors as of Thursday evening.

Click here if you would like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign for Stump’s family.

A meal train has also been set up to help his family, click here if you would like to participate.

