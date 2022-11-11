Details Released About Beloved Grandmothers Killed During Shooting Rampage In Central PA

Details about two beloved grandmother killed following a domestic dispute turned killing spree in a remote area of central Pennsylvania have been released as of Friday, Nov. 11.

Four people died following the murder-spree-turned-stand-off-turned-police-shooting in Jordan Township on Sunday, Nov. 6, the police explained in a detailed release, documents, and statements obtained by Daily Voice on Thursday, Nov. 10.

Jerry Zehring was the last of the three victims of 54-year-old Brian Taylor, who lived on a private road of State Route 118 near the cabin on SR 239 near Unityville, the police explain in the release.

Taylor first shot his 60-year-old wife Linda with a rifle during a domestic dispute, he then fled— shooting at a passing truck— next he went to his 52-year-old sister, Andrea Meek's home— whom he also shot dead— before stealing a four-wheeler and fleeing, yet again, according to the police.

Three more vehicles and several homes were shot at, then Taylor found Zehing walking toward the hunting cabin on SR 239 north— he was shot and died at the scene, the police detail in the release.

By this point, multiple people had called authorities in Columbia County and PSP Troopers from Lycoming County were nearby so they responded— finding Taylor holding a semi-automatic rifle and standing near the stolen ATV, he then opened fire at the troopers, authorities told Daily Voice.

The troopers were unharmed and responded with gunfire— striking Taylor who died from his injuries at the scene.

Other weapons were found in Taylor's home but "that was not unusual in that remote, sparsely populated area, where hunting is a major activity," District Attorney Ryan C. Gardner, told PennLIve.

The state troopers involved in Taylor's shooting death have been placed on leave, per procedure, pending the results of the investigation, according to PSP.

The autopsy and toxicology reports were unavailable when Daily Voice reached out on Thursday, Nov. 10, and it could be weeks before that information is available.

Linda L. (Dendler) Taylor was born in Warwick, NY on Aug. 31, 1962, she was a daughter to the late Ronald and Evelyn (Pifer) Dendler, according to her obituary released on Friday, Nov. 11.

She was a class of 1980 graduate of Bloomsburg High School, who went on to work as a customer service agent for numerous companies, most recently Alphabroder, as detailed in her obituary.

"She was an avid reader...a devoted mother and grandmother. She was immensely proud of her family and loved spending time with them," as stated in her obituary.

She is survived by her son, Jason Johns and fiancée, Cassie; grandchildren: Ava, Emma, Kaleb, Arabella, Ariel, Colt, and Kenndra; step-daughter, Brittany Jumper and husband, Josh, as well as their six children; siblings: Derl Reichard, Sr., Debbie Neff, Roy Reichard, and Pattie Cooper, and husband, Doug; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins, according to her obituary.

Her funeral services will be held privately and will be handled by The Kelchner, McMichael & Readler Funeral Home, Inc.

Linda's sister in-law, Andrea J. (Taylor) Meek,was born on July 15, 1970 in Dover, New Jersey, to the late Evan Taylor, who died July 1, 2010 and Jane A. (Suydam) Taylor, who died April 7, 2016, according to her obituary.

Andrea was a 1988 graduate of Hughesville High School who went on to work at the Red Rock Job Corps as a property coordinator.

She was a member of the Mildred American Legion Auxiliary, who enjoyed socializing with friends and shooting darts and pool, "she especially enjoyed spending time with her beloved granddaughter, Andrea," as stated in her obituary.

She is survived by her daughter, Ashley E. Shovelin, of Benton; granddaughter, Andrea A. Shovelin; long-time friend, Diana Hess, as detailed in her obituary.

Pastor Scott L. Lyons, Stillwater Christian Church, officiating her funeral held at the McMichael Funeral Home, Inc., 4394 Red Rock Road, Benton (S. R. 487) on Monday, Nov. 14 with the visitation from 10 to noon followed by the funeral service. She will be buried privately in the Waller Cemetery as explained in her obituary.

You can read about Zehring in Daily Voice's previous coverage of this tragic shooting incident here.

