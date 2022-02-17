Community Rallies For Family After Middle School Boy Dies Following Targeted Shooting

A community is rallying after a 13-year-old boy was shot dead in central Pennsylvania on Tuesday night.

Jason “Jay” Rivera, of Lebanon, was shot in the 300 block of Vine Street in South Lebanon Township, Lebanon County on Tuesday night, according to the Lebanon County district attorney.

Rivera died at Hershey Medical Center later that night, the DA says.

Now his community is rallying to help his family through this difficult time, as the hunt for this seventh-grade student’s killer continues.

Rivera’s grandmother Carmen Martinez started a GoFundMe campaign page to raise funds for her family who are grieving the loss of her grandson, she writes on the page.

Martinez describes her grandson as a “wonderful young man respectful smart stayed out of trouble love to play football and basketball was very loved by many.”

The campaign has raised over $3,000 of a $15,000 goal from nearly 60 donors in its first 24 hours.

If you would like to donate to the GoFundMe campaign you can do so here.

Anyone with information about the shooting or the shooter(s) is asked to contact police.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.