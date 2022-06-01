Beloved Granddad, 54, Killed In Motorcycle Crash: PA State Police

A central Pennsylvania grandfather died in a two-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle on Wednesday, June 1, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Joseph W. Kunder, 54, was driving a 2006 Honda motorcycle southbound on State Route 501/South College Road when a 2019 Chevrolet Blazer driven by Doreen A. Tice, 47, began making a westbound turn onto King Street from the northbound lane of SR501—striking Kunder around 6:46 a.m., police say.

Both drivers were from Myerstown and both were injured, according to the release. Tice— who was not wearing a seatbelt— suffered a “suspected minor abdominal injury,” and was taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center by Schafferstown EMS, police say.

Kunder— who was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash—hit the front passenger’s side of Tice’s vehicle. Myerstown EMS was called, but he died from his injuries at the scene, according to the release.

Any charges against Tice are pending the results of the investigation by state police.

Kunder was a nature enthusiast, hunter, and Philadelphia Eagles fan, according to his social media.

He is survived by his wife Tina, daughter Deanna, son-in-law, Otto, grandson Zayn, and his extended friends and family, according to social media posts.

Funeral and memorial service details have yet to be released.

