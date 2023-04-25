NY Native HS Junior 'Big Mike' Mourned By Lebanon Community After Car Crash

Michael Joseph Rivera was an eleventh-grade student at Cedar Crest High School.

Superintendent Philip Domencic released the following statement on "Big Mike's" death over the weekend:

"The Cornwall-Lebanon School District is saddened by the news today that one of our students in 11th grade, Michael Joseph Rivera, died last night as a result of car accident. On behalf of our entire school district community, we extend our deepest sympathy to Michael’s family and friends during this very difficult time.Counselors will be available to provide support to students and staff at the High School tomorrow, as well as at other school buildings"

He was planning to attend a tech school and had dreams of one day becoming an electrician, according to his obituary. "Michael was outgoing, fun-loving, and always first to lend a helping hand. His happiest days were those surrounded by the people he loved most - his cousins, teammates, and friends," as stated in his obituary.

He "was a special young man with a kind heart who always made everyone around him smile and laugh. His spirit and energy were contagious and felt by those around him. Sadly, his time was cut short, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, teammates, co-workers, and classmates," Emily Simone wrote on GoFundMe she launched to help his family cover funeral expenses.

Within the first 24 hours of launching the GoFundMe campaign, $12,661 was raised of a $10,000 goal from 189 donations with the top donation of $1,000 being given anonymously.

He was born in Brooklyn, New York on January 11, 2006, as the second son of Carlos Rivera, Jr. and Ramona Rivera. In addition to his parents, Michael is survived by two siblings: Nevaeh Rivera and Royal Prince Patterson; and several aunts, uncles, and cousins, according to his obituary.

His viewing will be held at Thompson Funeral Home, Inc., 126 South 9th Street, Lebanon, PA from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Friday, April 28, 2023, followed by his funeral, and he will be buried at Kimmerling's Cemetary, according to his obituary.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to be made in Michael's name to the Cedar Crest Football Program at Falcon Football Club, 115 East Evergreen Road, Lebanon, PA 17042. You can also click here to donate to the GoFundMe campaign.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lebanon and receive free news updates.