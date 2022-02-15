Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Sites

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Breaking News: Man Shot In Both Legs In Highrise Apartment In PA: Police
News

Woman Falls To Her Death Hiking In Pennsylvania: State Police

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Map of the closed hiking trail the woman took
Map of the closed hiking trail the woman took Photo Credit: Pennsylvania Game Comission

A 72-year-old woman fell to her death while hiking in Pennsylvania, according to a release by state police.

State police were called to a report of an unconscious fall victim in Glen Onoko Falls in Carbon County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police say.

Upon arrival, police found first responders from fire and EMS crews carrying the unidentified 72-year-old woman down the mountain, according to the police release.

She fell near the first of three waterfalls along the trail, meaning emergency crews had to go over "treacherous, steep, ice-covered terrain,” to rescue her, the release shows.

The woman suffered a head injury and was taken to St. Lukes hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:43 p.m., according to the police.

She was hiking the trail as a member of the Philadelphia Korean Hiking Club along with 22 other members of the who had chartered a bus to the area, police say.

The group was hiking along had been closed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 2019.

At least 10 people have died along the trail since the 1970s, in addition to multiple serious injuries, reports to NBC Philadelphia.

No charges have been filed against the club or its members. The death has been ruled accidental and no other injuries were reported.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.