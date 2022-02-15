Woman Falls To Her Death Hiking In Pennsylvania: State Police

A 72-year-old woman fell to her death while hiking in Pennsylvania, according to a release by state police.

State police were called to a report of an unconscious fall victim in Glen Onoko Falls in Carbon County around 10:30 a.m. Sunday, police say.

Upon arrival, police found first responders from fire and EMS crews carrying the unidentified 72-year-old woman down the mountain, according to the police release.

She fell near the first of three waterfalls along the trail, meaning emergency crews had to go over "treacherous, steep, ice-covered terrain,” to rescue her, the release shows.

The woman suffered a head injury and was taken to St. Lukes hospital where she was pronounced dead at 12:43 p.m., according to the police.

She was hiking the trail as a member of the Philadelphia Korean Hiking Club along with 22 other members of the who had chartered a bus to the area, police say.

The group was hiking along had been closed by the Pennsylvania Game Commission in 2019.

At least 10 people have died along the trail since the 1970s, in addition to multiple serious injuries, reports to NBC Philadelphia.

No charges have been filed against the club or its members. The death has been ruled accidental and no other injuries were reported.

