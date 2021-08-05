Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice
Woman Eaten To Death By Roommate's 3 Dogs, Pennsylvania State Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Pennsylvania state police vehicle.
Pennsylvania state police vehicle. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A woman in Perry County died from a dog attack, according to Pennsylvania State police.

A passer-by found a woman lying on a front yard while three dogs ran around.

Police were called 29 Henry Road in Miller Township on July 28.

“When emergency medical personnel and state troopers arrived on scene, it was apparent that the woman was deceased," state police said. "The three dogs, all pit bull terriers, were subsequently captured and secured with the assistance of the Perry County Animal Response Team."

The victim was attacked, mauled and partially eaten by the animals.

The woman was later identified as Rhoda Marie Wagner, 60, of Newport, Pennsylvania.

Wagner was caring for the dogs, while her roommate was away.

It is unknown what prompted the attack or how she ended up outside.

All three pit bulls terriers were euthanized at the Humane Society of Harrisburg Area with the consent of their owner.

