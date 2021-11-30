Train Crash Leaves One Dead In Central PA: PennDOT

A deadly train crash occurred on Tuesday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash happened at North Railroad Street between Broad and Willow streets shortly after 8 a.m., according to officials.

At least one person has dead as a result of the crash, officials say.

North Railroad Street and Forge Road were temporarily closed, according to PennDOT.

There is no word on any other injuries or deaths, and details about the deceased have yet to be released.

