Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Train Crash Leaves One Dead In Central PA: PennDOT

Jillian Pikora
North Railroad Street in Palmyra
North Railroad Street in Palmyra Photo Credit: Google Maps

A deadly train crash occurred on Tuesday morning, according to the Pennsylvania Department of  Transportation.

The crash happened at North Railroad Street between Broad and Willow streets shortly after 8 a.m., according to officials.

At least one person has dead as a result of the crash, officials say.

North Railroad Street and Forge Road were temporarily closed, according to PennDOT.

There is no word on any other injuries or deaths, and details about the deceased have yet to be released.

Follow Daily Voice for updates.

