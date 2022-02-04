TikTokers Blast Pennsylvania DA For Corruption Hours After NAACP Files Ethics Complaint

The same TikTokers who came after Taste of Sicily, are now taking aim at the Lebanon County district attorney Pier Hess Graf for possible corruption.

Popular social media users, Savannah Sparks @rx0rcist and Danesh @thatdaneshguy, posted about Lebanon County-based Taste of Sicily restaurant's social media manager Christine Mason allegedly distributing ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine with the help of Dr. Edith Del Mar Behr and Capstone Compounding Pharmacy at the end of January.

In the days that followed Dr. Edith Del Mar Behr was fired from her position at Phoenixville Hospital, for supposedly writing the prescriptions for the drugs that Mason was distributing and an investigationinto Taste of Sicily is on-going, according to officials.

The social media users have now pointed out that the Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graff has been seen in images kissing and hugging Christine Mason, as well as previously postin about how much she supports Taste of Sicily.

Their posts about the possible corruption come just hours after the NAACP of Lebanon County filed an ethics complaint with the state against the Lebanon County district attorney regarding her investigation of state troopers killing of Christine Thome in Mar. 2020, as reported by Lebanon Daily News.

Charity Thome, 42, of Richland, was pursued by police following her attempted break-in at a North Lebanon Township home, before leading them on a 10-mile chase— which end when she rammed her car into an officer's cruiser and they responded by opening fire on Mar. 16, 2020 starting at 2:00 a.m., according to a report by WGAL News 8 citing state police at the time.

The NAACP mentioned in their complaint that DA Hess Graf is married to Cpl. Christopher Graf who was based in the same Pennsylvania State Police barracks in Jonestown, Lebanon County as two of the troopers who opened fire on Thome, according to Lebanon Daily News.

If the disciplinary board finds the charges have merit DA Hess Graf could face disbarment, suspension and public reprimand.

