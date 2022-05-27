Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Store Clerk Attacked By Wig-Wearing Armed Robber Wanted In Lebanon: Police

Jillian Pikora
Armed robber
Armed robber Photo Credit: Cornwall Borough police department

A Dollar General was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday, May 25, police say.

Cornwall Borough police were called to the Dollar General Store located at 2520 Quentin Road, West Cornwall Township around 8:40 p.m., according to a release by the department.

Upon arrival officers learned that the white man "entered the store and brandished a large hand gun and pointed it at the store clerk demanding money."

The robber "proceeded to assault the store clerk with the pistol causing injury to the clerk," police say.

The man then fled on foot while carrying a backpack heading towards Eagle Rentals foot.

The man is described as being between the age of 20 to 30 and is between  5’6” to 5’9". He was possibly wearing a dark wig underneath a black and gray striped fedora hat, and was last seen wearing black sunglasses, black leather jacket, blue jeans, black shoes, according to the release by the police.

Anyone who may have seen the suspect or knows the person pictured is urged to contact the Cornwall Borough Police Department 717-274-2071 or County Police Dispatch at 717-272-2054.

