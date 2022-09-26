Stab Wounds Found On Man In Lebanon Hospital But Police Cannot Find Crime Scene

Police in Lebanon City were called to investigate an apparent stabbing after a victim showed up at the hospital, but no one can seem to locate any crime scene.

Lebanon City police were called to WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital after the staff discovered stab wounds on a man under their care on Sunday, Sept. 25 at 1:47 p.m., th e police department explained in the release.

The 47-year-old had been driven to the hospital by his family, according to the police.

The Lebanon man was later transferred to another medical facility where he is recovering, police detail in the release.

The assault allegedly happened "somewhere in the area of 12th and Uhler Streets" but police are also "currently unable to determine the exact location of the alleged assault," and they are even "unsure if this assault occurred in Lebanon City," police say.

Police have been unable to interview the victim as of Monday, Sept. 26 at 5 p.m.

This incident remains under investigation. Anyone with information on this assault is asked to call the Lebanon City Police Department at 717-272-2054 or Crime Stoppers at 717-270-9800.

