Sheep Rescued From Community Pool In Pennsylvania [Video]

Little Bo Peep lost her sheep but she was found swimming in the community pool.

The summer heat in Pennsylvania has been so baaad this year it is even driving the sheep bleating crazy-- crazy enough to break free from country life and head to the public park for a quick dip in the pool.

The quick thinking of two local lifeguards helped save the sheep, according to the Bloomfield Centre Carroll Pool.

Thank you Krista Wills for your save of the day as she jumped in 12 feet of water help the petrified sheep! Posted by BCC Pool on Thursday, July 15, 2021

The nursery rhyme gone awry was posted in a video on the BCC Pool Facebook page.

"Sheep day at the pool!" the post states. "We had a loose sheep come through the gate, run around the grass and jump in the pool at the 12 foot depth."

Lifeguards Krista Wills and Cassidy Grove assisted in getting the sheep out of the water.

The staff dubbed the sheep Mary and let her lounge like a queen as she recovered in the shade with some cool water, until the owner could come and bring her back to the farm.

