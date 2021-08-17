Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice
Separate Multi-Vehicle Crashes Halt Traffic On 2 Highways In Lebanon County

Jillian Pikora
Traffic backed by along Interstate 81 near Exit 90.
Traffic backed by along Interstate 81 near Exit 90. Photo Credit: 511PA

Two separate multi-vehicle crashes along two separate highways have halted traffic in Lebanon County.

A crash involving a tractor-trailer rollover along Interstate 81 southbound happened around 4:22 p.m. according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash happened between Exit 90: PA 72 - LEBANON and Exit 85: PA 934 - ANNVILLE/FT INDIANTOWN GAP, Lebanon County.

All lanes closed as a result of the crash.

The other crash happened along Interstate 78 westboundbetween Exit 8: US 22 WEST/TO PA 343 - LEBANON/FREDERICKSBURG and the end of I-78, around 4:18 p.m.

All lanes closed in the area of that crash as well, according to PennDOT.

No coroners have been called.

These are developing situations, follow Daily Voice for updates.

