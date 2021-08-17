Separate Multi-Vehicle Crashes Halt Traffic On 2 Highways In Lebanon County

Two separate multi-vehicle crashes along two separate highways have halted traffic in Lebanon County.

A crash involving a tractor-trailer rollover along Interstate 81 southbound happened around 4:22 p.m. according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.

The crash happened between Exit 90: PA 72 - LEBANON and Exit 85: PA 934 - ANNVILLE/FT INDIANTOWN GAP, Lebanon County.

All lanes closed as a result of the crash.

The other crash happened along Interstate 78 westboundbetween Exit 8: US 22 WEST/TO PA 343 - LEBANON/FREDERICKSBURG and the end of I-78, around 4:18 p.m.

All lanes closed in the area of that crash as well, according to PennDOT.

No coroners have been called.

These are developing situations, follow Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.