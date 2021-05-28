Contact Us
School Bus Driver Dies After Crash In Lebanon County, Say State Police

Jillian Pikora
School bus (van) crash in Lebanon County on May 27.
School bus (van) crash in Lebanon County on May 27. Photo Credit: Facebook

A school bus (van) crash in Lebanon County has become a fatal accident, after the bus driver died from his injuries, according to Pennsylvania State Police.

A 72-year-old man died at a local hospital from injuries he sustained in the crash on Thursday, PSP stated in a release the following day.

The man was driving a school bus carrying five children, ages 7 through 11 on their afternoon route home, when a Kia SUV hit the school van along Route 501 in Heidelberg Township, according to police.

The driver of the SUV was a 29-year-old man. He was traveling north when he crossed into oncoming traffic--striking the van-- around 4 p.m., say police.

The 72-year-old man was treated at Lancaster General Hospital where he was declared deceased on Thursday.

The 29-year-old man was also treated at Lancaster General, but for minor injuries.

Neither of their identities have been released.

All the children were assessed by emergency medical crews at the scene and several were taken to Penn State Hershey Medical Center for suspected minor injuries.

The children's conditions have not be made public.

No charges have been filed in this case.

