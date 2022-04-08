Reward Offered For 3 Rapists Of 16-Year-Old Girl At Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway: Police

A reward is being offered for details that lead to the arrest of three men who raped a 16-year-old girl at a central Pennsylvania race track, authorities say in an updated release on Wednesday, August 4.

The teenager was raped over the course of an hour in the parking lot at Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Heidelberg Township during a race when the assault took place between 7:20 and 9 p.m. on Sunday, July 3, she told authorities.

State police were informed of the assault on July 21, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing, but no suspects have been identified.

Anyone with information is asked to call the state police in Jonestown at 717-865-2194.

