Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Popular Ice Cream Shop Opens In Central Pennsylvania

Jillian Pikora
Zala's Rolled Ice Cream's Birthday Explosion.
After a year-long closure a local favorite ice cream shop has reopened in Lebanon County.

Zala’s Rolled Ice Cream & Limber in Lebanon County opened at 42 South 8th St. in June 2019 only to close in Aug. 2020.

Now the store is back with a booth at the Lebanon Farmers Market.

The idea to reopen the store as a booth at a farmers market came from a suggestion from a friend, the owner, Lee Marie Kilgore, told LancasterOnline.

The farmers market is located at 35 South 8th Street and is open three days a week.

The announcement for the reopening was made on Facebook and has since been shared over 200 times.

You can stop by for some tasty treats Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

While you're there tryout the seasonal limited run ice cream flavor, pumpkin roll.

