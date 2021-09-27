Popular Ice Cream Shop Opens In Central Pennsylvania

After a year-long closure a local favorite ice cream shop has reopened in Lebanon County.
Zala’s Rolled Ice Cream & Limber in Lebanon County opened at 42 South 8th St. in June 2019 only to close in Aug. 2020.
Now the store is back with a booth at the Lebanon Farmers Market.
The idea to reopen the store as a booth at a farmers market came from a suggestion from a friend, the owner, Lee Marie Kilgore, told LancasterOnline.
The farmers market is located at 35 South 8th Street and is open three days a week.
The announcement for the reopening was made on Facebook and has since been shared over 200 times.
You can stop by for some tasty treats Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
While you're there tryout the seasonal limited run ice cream flavor, pumpkin roll.
Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.