Popular Ice Cream Shop Opens In Central Pennsylvania

After a year-long closure a local favorite ice cream shop has reopened in Lebanon County.

Zala’s Rolled Ice Cream & Limber in Lebanon County opened at 42 South 8th St. in June 2019 only to close in Aug. 2020.

Now the store is back with a booth at the Lebanon Farmers Market.

The idea to reopen the store as a booth at a farmers market came from a suggestion from a friend, the owner, Lee Marie Kilgore, told LancasterOnline.

The farmers market is located at 35 South 8th Street and is open three days a week.

The announcement for the reopening was made on Facebook and has since been shared over 200 times.

🚨🚨🚨🚨Save the date cause our grand reopening will be on September 9th 2021 Hour hours will be Thursday-Friday 9am-7pm Saturdays 8am-3pm Please share so word goes around thank you have a blessed day Posted by Zala’s Rolled ice cream & Limber on Sunday, August 29, 2021

You can stop by for some tasty treats Thursday through Saturday 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

While you're there tryout the seasonal limited run ice cream flavor, pumpkin roll.

Come and get your pumpkin roll Rolled ice cream limited quantities Posted by Zala’s Rolled ice cream & Limber on Saturday, September 25, 2021

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.