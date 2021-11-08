Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
News

Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Fatally Shoots Man During Arrest

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Pennsylvania state police vehicle.
Pennsylvania state police vehicle. Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police

A Lebanon County man was shot and killed by Pennsylvania state police while in the process of being arrested on Sunday, according to a release by Pennsylvania state police.

Andrew J. Dzwonchyk, 40, of Jonestown, was violating a protection from abuse order and was not supposed to be in the place where he was found when police arrived at approximately 10:42 p.m., according to the release.

Dzwonchyk was in the driver seat of his car when police got to the 60 block of Ridge Drive in Union Township, based on the release.

"A struggle ensued with Dzwonchyk as troopers were attempting to take Dzwonchyk into custody," the release states, "Dzwonchyk drove forward and in reverse while one trooper was partially in the vehicle, causing the trooper to be dragged."

Troopers did attempt to use a TASER but were unsuccessful, as stated in the release. 

That's when another trooper "discharged his firearm striking Dzwonchyk," the statement from PSP says.

Troopers administered first aid and emergency medical services arrived at the scene shortly afterwards, but ultimately a coroner was called and Dzwonchyk was pronounced dead at the scene, according to police.

The dragged trooper "is doing fine," according Troop L Public Information Office Trooper Beohm.

The Pennsylvania State Police Troop L Major Case Team and the Lebanon County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting, according to PSP.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lebanon Daily Voice!

Serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.