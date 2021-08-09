Pennsylvania Hospitals Filling Up With 2K+ COVID-19 Patients, DOH Says

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting staggering data on the state of coronavirus case.

4,391 additional positive COVID-19 cases were reported in 24 hours, as of Wednesday, Sept. 8 at 12 a.m.

This brings the statewide total to 1,329,111.

There are 2,010 individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 and of that number, 496 patients are in the intensive care unit with COVID-19.

The state says the 14-day moving average number of hospitalized patients is increasing.

Statewide percent positivity for the week of Aug. 27 – Sept. 2 stood at 8.2%.

38 new deaths were reported as Tuesday, Sept. 7 at 11:59 p.m.

This brings the state to a a total of 28,446 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

County-specific information and additional data is available on the PA DOH COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

