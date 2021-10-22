PA Man Attempted Escape During Appearance Before Judge, Police Say

A Pennsylvania man attempted to escape during an appearance before a judge, according to police.

Palmyra Police arrested Rico Dewayne Hicks, 37, of Lebanon, who attempted to escape and flee from police while at the office of Magisterial District Judge Carl Garver located at 325 South Railroad Street in Palmyra on Wednesday, according to a statement released by Palmyra Borough police.

Hicks was present in Judge Garver's courtroom for three preliminary hearings, according to several court dockets.

He fled from the building after being told he would be committed to Lebanon County Correctional Facility on secured bail, according to police.

Hicks was taken back into custody by a Pennsylvania State Constable who was present in the courtroom before Hicks could leave the property, police said.

Hicks was arraigned for a charge of Escape by District Judge Maria Dissinger on Oct. 21, according to his latest court docket.

He was to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000, in bail, according to the court docket for this charge.

His next court appearance was originally scheduled to be with President Judge John C.Tylwalk but instead it will again be with Magisterial District Judge Carl Garver on Oct. 28 at 8 a.m., according to his court dockets.

