Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Breaking News: Gettysburg HS Student Struck By School Bus, Authorities Say
News

PA Man Attempted Escape During Appearance Before Judge, Police Say

Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories
Rico Dewayne Hicks
Rico Dewayne Hicks Photo Credit: Palmyra Borough PD

A Pennsylvania man attempted to escape during an appearance before a judge, according to police.

Palmyra Police arrested Rico Dewayne Hicks, 37, of Lebanon, who attempted to escape and flee from police while at the office of Magisterial District Judge Carl Garver located at 325 South Railroad Street in Palmyra on Wednesday, according to a statement released by Palmyra Borough police.

Hicks was present in Judge Garver's courtroom for three preliminary hearings, according to several court dockets.

He fled from the building after being told he would be committed to Lebanon County Correctional Facility on secured bail, according to police.

Hicks was taken back into custody by a Pennsylvania State Constable who was present in the courtroom before Hicks could leave the property, police said.

Hicks was arraigned for a charge of Escape by District Judge Maria Dissinger on Oct. 21, according to his latest court docket.

He was to the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in lieu of $20,000, in bail, according to the court docket for this charge.

His next court appearance was originally scheduled to be with President Judge John C.Tylwalk but instead it will again be with Magisterial District Judge Carl Garver on Oct. 28 at 8 a.m., according to his court dockets.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lebanon Daily Voice!

Serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.