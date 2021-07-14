Contact Us
Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp
Return to your home site

Menu

Lebanon Daily Voice serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Nearby Towns

  • Berks
    serves Amity Twp, Cumru Twp, Exeter Twp, Maidencreek Twp, Maxatawny Twp, Muhlenberg Twp, Reading, Spring Twp & Wyomissing
  • Lancaster
    serves East Hempfield Twp, Elizabethtown, Ephrata, Lancaster, Manheim Twp, Manor Twp, Rapho Twp, Salisbury Twp & Warwick Twp
  • Dauphin
    serves Colonial Park, Harrisburg, Hershey, Lower Paxton Twp, Middletown, Progress, Susquehanna Twp & Swatara Twp
Breaking News: DEVELOPING: Police Pursuing Fugitives On Susquehanna River Required Emergency Rescue
News

Notes In Public PA Bathrooms Lead Police To Woman Being Sexually Assaulted By Purported Captor

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
Corey Brewer
Corey Brewer Photo Credit: Allegheny County Jail

"If I don't make it, tell my family I love them."

That's what authorities say was scrawled on a note left in two public Pennsylvania bathrooms that ultimately led them to rescue a woman being held captive.

The woman left the notes in the bathrooms at Walmart in Carnegie and the Fallingwater museum, and included the address where she said she was being held by 38-year-old Corey Brewer, authorities said.

A note stuck to the Walmart bathroom mirror on July 8 said the woman was being held against her will and sexually assaulted by Brewer, the criminal complaint says. A Walmart employee notified Scott Township police.

When police and a SWAT team showed up at the house, no one answered the door, but authorities did hear movement, PennLive reports. Officers left when no one answered.

Then, on July 10, employees at the Fallingwater museum found the note left in the bathroom. The woman wrote on the note that she had heard police knocking at the door but abuse hadn't stopped.

A search warrant was executed at Brewer's home on July 11, and he was subsequently charged with rape, strangulation, sexual assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.

Meanwhile, the woman detailed the abuse to officers, saying she was afraid to leave because Brewer threatened to kill her if she did.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Lebanon Daily Voice!

Serves Bethel Twp, Jackson Twp, Lebanon, North Cornwall Twp, North Lebanon Twp, North Londonberry Twp, Palmyra, South Lebanon Twp & South Londonberry Twp

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.