Notes In Public PA Bathrooms Lead Police To Woman Being Sexually Assaulted By Purported Captor

"If I don't make it, tell my family I love them."

That's what authorities say was scrawled on a note left in two public Pennsylvania bathrooms that ultimately led them to rescue a woman being held captive.

The woman left the notes in the bathrooms at Walmart in Carnegie and the Fallingwater museum, and included the address where she said she was being held by 38-year-old Corey Brewer, authorities said.

A note stuck to the Walmart bathroom mirror on July 8 said the woman was being held against her will and sexually assaulted by Brewer, the criminal complaint says. A Walmart employee notified Scott Township police.

When police and a SWAT team showed up at the house, no one answered the door, but authorities did hear movement, PennLive reports. Officers left when no one answered.

Then, on July 10, employees at the Fallingwater museum found the note left in the bathroom. The woman wrote on the note that she had heard police knocking at the door but abuse hadn't stopped.

A search warrant was executed at Brewer's home on July 11, and he was subsequently charged with rape, strangulation, sexual assault, terroristic threats and unlawful restraint.

Meanwhile, the woman detailed the abuse to officers, saying she was afraid to leave because Brewer threatened to kill her if she did.

