Target has announced it is coming to Lebanon, Pennsylvania.

The new home of Target is the former home of Kmart of located at 1745 Quentin Road.

The store will be approximately 117,000 sq. ft. according to Target.

The company purchased the location in a $5 million dollar deal.

When construction will start and an approximate opening date has not been released.

The location was last used as a mass vaccination site.

